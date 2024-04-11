OJ Simpson dies at 76 after cancer battle, family says

Posted at 11:07 AM, April 11, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76.

Simpson’s attorney confirmed to TMZ he died Wednesday night in Las Vegas. A message posted Thursday on Simpson’s official X account — formerly Twitter — said he died after battling cancer.

OJ Simpson tries on leather gloves during his double murder trial

OJ Simpson tries on leather gloves during his 1995 double murder trial in California. (Court TV)

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement said.

Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business, but his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Court TV’s Legendary Trials: CA v. Simpson 1995

Live TV coverage of his arrest after a famous slow-speed chase marked a stunning fall from grace for the sports hero.

He had seemed to transcend racial barriers as the star Trojans tailback for college football’s powerful University of Southern California in the late 1960s, as a rental car ad pitchman rushing through airports in the late 1970s, and as the husband of a blonde and blue-eyed high school homecoming queen in the 1980s.

“I’m not Black, I’m O.J.,” he liked to tell friends.

Check out Court TV’s OJ25 – a deep dive into the ‘Trial of the Century’ like you’ve never seen before.

 

More In:

Related Stories

Photo of OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson Dead After Cancer Battle

Former NFL player OJ Simpson, famously acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, died after a cancer battle. More

O.J. Simpson and defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, consult with each

‘Accidents happen’: O.J. Simpson weighs in on Paltrow ski suit

O.J. Simpson described his own visit to Deer Valley with Nicole Brown Simpson, where he crashed twice into a fellow skier. More

OJ Simpson Says There’s Reasonable Doubt in Murdaugh Case

OJ Simpson referenced his Las Vegas Robbery trial, available in Court TV's Trial Archives, while commenting on the trial of Alex Murdaugh. More

TRENDING

Nicolae Miu testifies in court
O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev
Photo of OJ Simpson
Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

LATEST NEWS

Nicolae Miu testifies in court
O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev
chad daybell mugshot
sade robinson smiles

SCRIPPS NEWS

North Carolina clears rape kit backlog; other states still have 1,000s
Chiefs' Rashee Rice to surrender after warrant issued by Dallas police
3 shot, 5 in custody after gunfire at Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr event