Ohio man pleads guilty to strangling ex-girlfriend during beach trip

Posted at 3:11 PM, March 3, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — An Ohio man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Before his trial began Monday, Blake Linkous pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Natalie Martin while on a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Blake Linkous mugshot

FILE – Blake Linkous (Horry County Police Department)

The teens were on a group trip celebrating their recent high school graduation when Linkous strangled Martin on June 6, 2023, following an argument over her texting another man. In court Monday, prosecutors said the former couple had broken up weeks before the trip.

Other members of the group previously told Fox News that Linkous tried to take his own life after killing Martin.

While awaiting trial, Linkous was released on a $150,000 bond and the condition that he undergo a mental health evaluation and waive extradition to be on house arrest at his parents’ home in Ohio, reported WMBF.

Linkous, now 20, was facing up to life in prison if convicted at trial. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 45 years, which the judge said “was more than appropriate given the circumstances.”

 

More In:

Related Stories

Karen Read Motions Hearing
play button

Karen Read Back in Court Tomorrow for Motions Hearing

Karen Read heads back to court for a motions hearing, where arguments about payments between expert witnesses and the defense continue. More

Casey Anthony
play button

Casey Anthony: ‘I Will Advocate For My Daughter’

Casey Anthony says, 'I will advocate for my daughter,' as she announces her new role as a 'legal advocate' on social media. More

Jennifer Gledhill Hearing
play button

Jennifer Gledhill, Accused of Murdering Husband, Attends Pretrial Hearing

Jennifer Gledhill, who's accused of murdering her husband and confessing to her lover, returned to court for a pretrial and detention hearing. More

TOP STORIES

Blake Linkous mugshot
Donna Adelson testifies