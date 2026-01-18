Person of interest arrested as search continues for missing Ariz. woman

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Scripps News Phoenix)— Avondale police have arrested a “person of interest” as they continue the search for 21-year-old Isabella Comas of Avondale.

On Monday, a Turquoise Alert was issued for Comas, and on Wednesday, police announced it is considered suspicious.

Comas was last seen on Sunday, January 11, at around 3 p.m. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair.

She was last seen at a QuikTrip store wearing a white shirt with a black logo on the front, as shown in a surveillance photo released by police.

Comas was last seen driving a red 2011 Hyundai Sonata bearing an Arizona license plate 2EA6LW. The vehicle was later located near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, with no sign of Comas.

Avondale police provided an update on Thursday, announcing they have identified a “person of interest” in the case and have spoken with him.

He has been identified by authorities as 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez. He was taken into custody on Thursday on charges related to the investigation into Comas’ disappearance.

He is facing charges for theft of means of transportation and criminal damage connected to Comas’ vehicle, according to Avondale PD.

Police say Rodriguez and Comas are romantically linked.

Rodriguez is being held on those charges on a $50,000 secured bond.

Scripps News Phoenix obtained court records showing Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history, including serving over a decade in prison for second-degree murder.

He also pleaded guilty in 2020 to stalking. Court records allege he threatened an ex-girlfriend with multiple weapons, including a machete and hammer.

Comas was reported missing after her friend was not picked up for work by her as usual.

Officials say Comas did not show up for work on Monday and no one was able to contact her by phone. Her phone was later located through tracking and recovered. It was located at a recycling center in Phoenix on January 12, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001 or call 911.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps company.