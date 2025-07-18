Plastic surgeon charged with killing attorney appears in court

Posted at 1:20 PM, July 18, 2025 and last updated 12:33 PM, July 18, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

LARGO, Fla. (Court TV) — A plastic surgeon charged with murdering an attorney involved in a lawsuit against him appeared in court alongside new attorneys on Friday.

Tomasz Kosowski enters court

Tomaz Kosowski walks into court for a pretrial hearing on July 18, 2025. (Court TV)

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski is charged with the first-degree murder of Steven Cozzi, whose body has never been found.

No trial date was set at Kosowski’s pretrial hearing on Friday, in part because his new attorneys said they need to review the discovery and work from previous counsel. The judge conceded they may need more time to go through everything they have and set the next status conference for September 19.

At the time of his death, Cozzi represented Kosowski’s former employer and co-workers in an ongoing lawsuit over billing issues. Prosecutors say surveillance video shows someone driving Kosowski’s pickup truck outside Cozzi’s law firm, then getting out and going inside wearing a backpack and gloves and carrying a large box. Two hours later, the same man left the law office in different clothing, pulling a large cart.

While Cozzi has not been found, a search warrant executed at Kosowski’s home revealed blood in his pickup truck and garage and a bag containing brass knuckles, a stun gun, duct tape, masks and syringes with a paralyzing agent and other sedatives.

Kosowski remains at the Pinellas County Jail without bond. He faces a potential death sentence if he’s convicted of Cozzi’s murder.

Tomaz Koswoski appears in court
Crawford Pond is seen