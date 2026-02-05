Police: Parents arrested after 5-year-old child dies, more charges pending

MARIETTA, Ga. (Court TV) — A mother and father are facing multiple charges after their 5-year-old son was pronounced deceased on Wednesday.

Michael Horn and Alexiss Eitrem, both 31, were arrested on charges of battery and abuse. Marietta police said additional charges are pending as of Thursday as the investigation continues.

Police responded to the couple’s home on Sunday and found Horn performing CPR on the child, according to an initial statement from authorities. The boy was pronounced deceased three days later when he was taken off life support.

Authorities said the Division of Family and Children Services began an investigation and took custody of the couple’s four other children.

An arrest warrant cited by WAGA-TV alleges Horn “inflicted blunt force trauma” that caused “internal bleeding to include that on the brain.” According to the documents, Eitrem is accused of allowing the abuse to occur for five months, including in front of their other children.

Jail records indicate Horn is being held without bond on seven charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Eitrem is being held without bond on five counts of cruelty to children.