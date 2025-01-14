Police search Michigan landfill as missing woman’s ex charged with lying

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit/Court TV) — Several law enforcement agencies are searching a landfill in Michigan as part of the investigation of a missing woman.

On Monday, investigators began focusing on a 6.5-acre plot at the 377-acre Pine Tree Acres Landfill in hopes of finding crucial evidence in the investigation into Ashley Elkins’ disappearance or her remains.

“We have a good idea of where our target is,” said Chief Mitch Berlin of the Roseville Police Department. “We’ll be back tomorrow. We started high, and we’ll keep working our way down, and we’ll keep going till we got our target.”

Last week, Elkins’ ex-boyfriend DeAndre Booker, faced a judge on charges of lying and willfully providing false and misleading information to police.

Elkins, 30, was last seen January 2. Her car was discovered in Roseville, where police searched Booker’s home. Investigators believe she was murdered and have said Booker is the main suspect in her disappearance.

One of the items investigators hauled away was a dumpster. It’s one key piece of evidence that led investigators to the landfill, reports Scripps News Detroit.

“This violent act was premeditated. We will seek to enhance the charges once we get there, to exactly that, premeditated,” Berlin previously said.