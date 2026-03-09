Police: Woman charged with torture locked foster children in cages

Posted at 12:04 PM, March 9, 2026
PORT HURON, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan woman is behind bars facing charges of torture and child abuse for her alleged treatment of two foster children, who were reportedly locked in cages.

Sarah Hager booking photo. (St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Hager, 39, is charged with one count of torture and two counts each of first-degree and second-degree child abuse. She remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records reviewed by Court TV.

In a probable cause affidavit obtained by WDIV, two children told investigators that they lived with Hager and suffered brutal abuse at her hands. The boy and girl said that Hager would beat them and lock them inside dark rooms and a dog cage. The boy also said that when he wet the bed, Hager beat him and rubbed his face in the urine-soaked sheets.

At her first court appearance on March 1, Hager stood mute. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

If Hager is convicted, she could face a life sentence in prison. She is due to return to court on Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

