Prosecutor: Man shook girlfriend’s 21-month-old baby, leading to her death

Posted at 4:56 PM, August 6, 2024
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (Scripps News Cincinnati) — An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly shaking his girlfriend’s 21-month-old baby, which led to the baby’s death days later, according to an announcement from the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jesse Sartin is facing murder and aggravated a battery charge resulting in the death of his girlfriend’s 21-month-old daughter. (Prosecutor Lynn Deddens)

Jesse Sartin is facing murder and an aggravated battery charge resulting in death, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

On July 24, the little girl, who was under the care of Sartin while her mother was at work, was taken to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital. Lawrenceburg police officers were dispatched to investigate the baby’s “suspicious head injury,” prosecutors said.

Medical staff at the hospital were told the baby was hurt in an accident, but investigators determined Sartin had shaken the child “for about 20 seconds.”

The baby was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery to reduce the brain swelling and pressure inside her skull but succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 1, according to Deddens’ office.

Sartin was arrested the following day and appeared at his initial hearing on Aug. 5.

