Prosecutors once again ask for more time in case against Robert Kawada

WATERTOWN, Mass. (Court TV) — The probable cause hearing for a Massachusetts man accused of tricking his then-girlfriend into taking medication that terminated her pregnancy was once again continued.

Robert Kawada, 44, was arrested on May 24 and charged with attempted poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person, and assault and battery on a household or family member, according to documents obtained by Court TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Kawada was in court last month for what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing, however those proceedings were continued until Oct. 2 to give the Commonwealth more time to complete their grand jury investigation. At that hearing, defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio asked the judge to dismiss the case or reduce Kawada’s $100,000 cash bond “based on the Commonwealth’s failure to be ready.” District Court Judge Jennifer Queally denied the requests to dismiss the case or modify bond.

Wednesday’s proceedings were a repeat, with the Commonwealth once again asking for more time to secure an indictment and Scapicchio raising the same objections. Scapicchio also asked the court to modify Kawada’s bail conditions by removing his GPS tracker and dismissing the poisoning charge. District Court Judge Ellen Caulo, who oversaw the proceedings, denied the defense’s requests.

The parties are due back in court Nov. 15.

Prosecutors say Kawada and the victim were dating when she became pregnant. Kawada allegedly offered her medication that he said were vitamins and iron pills. One of the pills she was given is Misoprostol, according to prosecutors.

Misoprostol, a medication used to treat stomach ulcers, is also used to end early pregnancy, states MedlinePlus.

Authorities say Kawada asked the victim to send him pictures after her miscarriage. Cell phone data allegedly showed searches for “9-week aborted fetus pics” and “chewing Misoprostol,” reported CBS News.