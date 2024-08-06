Man accused of giving girlfriend medication that ended pregnancy

WATERTOWN, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man accused of tricking his then-girlfriend into taking medication that terminated her pregnancy is due in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Robert Kawada, 43, was arrested May 24 and charged with attempted poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person, and assault and battery on a household or family member, according to documents obtained by Court TV.

Prosecutors say Kawada and the victim were dating when she became pregnant. Kawada allegedly offered her medication that he said were vitamins and iron pills. One of the pills she was given is Misoprostol, according to prosecutors.

Misoprostol, a medication used to treat stomach ulcers, is also used to end early pregnancy, states MedlinePlus.

Authorities say Kawada asked the victim to send him pictures after her miscarriage. Cell phone data allegedly showed searches for “9-week aborted fetus pics” and “chewing Misoprostol,” reported CBS News.

Kawada pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in May.