Robert Kawada indicted for allegedly poisoning pregnant girlfriend

A Massachusetts man has been indicted on charges stemming from allegations that he tricked his girlfriend into taking medication to end her pregnancy.

A Middlesex County grand jury indicted Robert Kawada on November 6 on one count of poisoning with the intent to injure and two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member with a dangerous weapon.

A representative of the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment in a brief district court hearing for which Kawada was not present. The indictment means Kawada’s case will be sent to superior court for him to potentially stand trial.

Kawada pleaded not guilty to similar charges in district court in May. Prosecutors alleged in a statement at the time that Kawada “secretly” gave the woman the medication in May 2024 under the guise of providing her with iron pills and vitamins knowing she was pregnant.

“The medication was actually intended to end the pregnancy,” the statement said. “After the victim had been given the pills, one of which is believed to be Misoprostol, the victim suffered a miscarriage.”

The assault and battery counts in the new indictment accuse Kawada of using “misoprostol and/or mifepristone,” which are commonly used together for medication abortions. Misoprostol is also used to treat stomach ulcers, according to the Mayo Clinic, and some studies suggest it is less effective when used alone (without mifepristone) for medication abortions.

The indictment comes after months of delays as prosecutors sought to present the case to a grand jury. In two court appearances in August and October, Kawada’s lawyer accused prosecutors of using the lower court as a “placeholder” as they tried to build a case against Kawada.

Defense lawyer Rosemary Scapicchio said in the August hearing that she had yet to receive any “medical evidence” and called the case a “two-witness case.”

Kawada remains out on bond under GPS monitoring. He is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on December 30.