Rachel Henry to face sentencing for 2020 murder of 3 children

Posted at 7:43 AM, February 14, 2025

PHOENIX (Court TV/Scripps News Phoenix/AP) — A woman who murdered her three children and staged their bodies will be sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal.

This Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 booking photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rachel Henry. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In December, Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to killing 7-month-old Catalaya Rios, 23-month-old Mireya Henry and 3-year-old Zane Henry. She is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole for three counts of first-degree murder.

Rachel was 22 years old when she was arrested in January 2020 after the children were found unresponsive in their home. According to court documents obtained by Scripps News Phoenix, Rachel told police that she suffocated the children and laid them on the couch to make it look like they were sleeping.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the request for the death penalty.

