Ruby Franke’s ex-husband sues Jodi Hildebrandt for medical malpractice

Kevin Franke, the ex-husband of imprisoned former parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke, has filed a lawsuit against Jodi Hildebrandt, his ex-wife’s business partner and therapist, for medical malpractice.

Both Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt are currently serving prison sentences of up to 60 years after pleading guilty to child abuse charges in December 2023.

The case gained national attention when the Frankes’ 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s home and ran to a neighbor for help. The boy was found with severe injuries, and evidence showed the children had been bound “like prisoners” in the home.

Kevin, who now has custody of his four minor children, claims in the lawsuit that Hildebrandt used her status as a mental health professional to manipulate him and isolate him from his family. Psychotherapist Dr. Jamie Laci told Court TV’s Julie Grant that she noticed Hildebrandt had been representing herself as a psychologist but was only licensed as a clinical mental health counselor. Dr. Laci said that, in addition to the false representation, she believes Hildebrandt also violated Kevin’s confidentiality.

In the lawsuit, Kevin claims he was estranged from his family when the child abuse occurred. Police recordings reveal he told officers he hadn’t seen his children in over a year at the time of the incidents.

During her sentencing, the judge harshly criticized Hildebrandt for her role in the abuse and noted her specialized training that was supposed to lead her to protect children.

Kevin filed a separate lawsuit in 2024 against Hildebrandt, accusing her of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligence on behalf of the children.

