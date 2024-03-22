Evidence released shows severity of abuse in Franke and Hildebrandt case

Warning: The content in this article is graphic and depicts injuries consistent with abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

(Scripps News Salt Lake City) — One month after former YouTube influencer Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to prison for child abuse charges, evidence released Friday depicts the severity of the abuse.

In February, Franke and Hildebrandt were each sentenced to four 1-15-year terms in prison, one for each of the four counts of child abuse to which they pleaded guilty.

Their arrests came after one of Franke’s children escaped Hildebrandt’s home in August and knocked on the door of a neighbor in Ivins, asking for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape on the child’s ankles and wrists and took action, calling the police.

CHILD ESCAPES FOR HELP

Newly released video shows doorbell footage of a child ringing the doorbell before walking away as nobody answers. Shortly before leaving the property, a neighbor answers and asks about the problem.

Video below shows a child coming to the door of a neighbor’s home to get help

“I was just wondering if you could do me a favor.” the child asked.

“Well, what are they?” the neighbor responded.

The child then asks if they could get in touch with the nearest police station.

“What’s going on son, have a seat there,” the neighbor says as the child sits in a chair on the front porch.

“It’s personal business,” the child is heard saying.

Documents detail the neighbors gave the child food and water as they alerted authorities. As an ambulance responded, the neighbors gave the child some sandals and food before they were examined.

“We need the police here now,” the neighbor said in the video. “They’re on their way,” the other neighbor said.

Photos, videos, police reports, journal entries, phone calls and more were released as part of the evidence by Washington County officials that shows the gravity of the children’s injuries.

Video below shows child in an ambulance as police ask questions about their injuries:

“How’d you get the ropes on you, who did them?,” a police officer is heard asking the child. “You’re not in trouble with me [redacted], we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on. Our main focus right now is you, okay.”

The child is heard speaking back to the officer, although their answers were redacted by officials. They were taken to the hospital and treated for deep cuts found on their wrists and ankles, as well as severe malnourishment.

While being treated by medical teams, a police report notes plastic wrap, duct tape and bandages on the child covering deep wounds. Documents state skin came off of the child while the duct tape was removed.

“I asked child 1 how long the plastic wrap and duct tape were on his legs and wrists,” documents state. “He said since last night. I asked him why they were put on and he said because the gashes were there and it was supposed to help.”

The child also told police that Franke and Hildebrandt had tied him to the ground with ropes “to help him with what he has been choosing.” He also said they had covered his wounds in cayenne pepper and honey.

POLICE ENTER HILDEBRANDT’S HOME

After responding initially to the child, officers are seen on body camera footage discussing what to do next.

“We need to identify the house, if there’s two other kids there, we need to go through a security sweep of the house and help them,” one officer is heard saying.

Once police entered Hildebrandt’s home, they discovered a child sitting on the floor in a closet.

“I don’t mean to hurt you at all,” a police officer said to the child, who remained silent. “I’m not going to hurt you, I promise. See this right here, it’s a badge. I’m telling you, I don’t hurt people, I’m just trying to make sure you’re okay.”

Video below shows officer finding a child in a closet of the home:

Then the officer sits on the floor with the child, saying it’s okay if they don’t want to talk.

“I’ll just sit here with you,” the officer says.

An EMT also went to the room and spoke with the child, to which they responded they were “nervous” to talk.

Officers brought a meal of pizza and a drink to the child and set it on the ground as they waited. In a video, the child is seen not touching the food for some time before cautiously opening the pizza box and taking a bite of the food.

A police report details that after four hours of the sergeant sitting with the child in the home, they agreed to be transported to the hospital, where they were treated for malnourishment.

POLICE CONDUCT INTERVIEWS

As the investigation began, detectives and officers interviewed Hildebrandt, Franke, and Franke’s husband, Kevin, among others.

Video below shows the full police interview with Kevin Franke

In his interview, Kevin Franke told police he and his wife had separated in July of 2023 and that although he had been financially providing, he had no contact with his wife or children.

“Mr. Franke informed me there was no court paperwork, but he and Ruby agreed that he would not contact her or the kids,” the documents state.

During his interview, Kevin also told police he thought his family was still living in their Springville home and had no knowledge of the children being in Ivins in Hildebrandt’s residence.

After police informed Kevin that two children were taken into custody of Child Protective Services, documents state he became emotional and said it was “time to get his kids back into his custody and take them back into his home to care for them.”

Police said they had no indication Kevin was involved in the abuse in any way and was released.

During an interview with Ruby Franke, officials summarized the interaction saying after they asked her a question, she did not respond and instead just looked at them.

Video below shows the full police interview with Ruby Franke:

“We informed Mrs. Franke we would not ask anything incriminating and just wished to get to know her,” documents state. “Mrs. Franke stated she still wanted a lawyer. We did not ask her any further questions.”

Hildebrandt echoed similar sentiments, saying her attorney told her not to say anything to police during the interview.

“I’m a little nervous,” Hildebrandt said. “I’ve watched too many detective movies.”

Hildebrandt did tell detectives she had lived in her Ivins home for about six years and in Utah County before that.

Video below shows the full police interview with Jodi Hildebrandt:

“Ms. Hildebrandt informed me she trusted her lawyer’s judgement because he is a good guy, but she wanted to tell us everything so we could understand,” documents report. “I informed Ms. Hildebrandt she was able to answer any questions she wanted as we were trying to understand the relationship between Ruby Franke and the kids. Ms. Hildebrandt again stated her attorney said not to say anything.”

Nothing else was gathered by police during the interviews, documents state. Following the interviews, both women were arrested and handcuffed.

FRANKE AND HILDEBRANDT ARRESTED

As the children were given medical treatment, Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested and booked into jail on child abuse charges.

Video of their arrest shows each woman not speaking much to officers as they were handcuffed.