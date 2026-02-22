Woman on trial for murdering mother, grandmother, stepgrandmother

Posted at 11:00 AM, February 22, 2026
ANDERSON, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina woman is accused of murdering four members of her own family, who were slaughtered in the home they shared.

Amy Vilardi booking photo

Amy Vilardi is charged with four counts of murder. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Amy Vilardi is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of her mother, stepfather, maternal grandmother and paternal stepgrandmother. The victims, Terry Scott, Barbara Scott, Cathy Scott and Violet Taylor, were found with gunshot wounds, stab wounds and lacerations on Nov. 2, 2015.

Amy and her husband, Rosmore Vilardi, are facing the same charges but will be tried separately. Prosecutors say the couple, who got married just one week before the murders, told police that they hadn’t seen the victims since Oct. 31, 2015. Investigators believe that’s when the four were murdered. The next day, Amy and Rosmore allegedly drove to Blythewood, South Carolina, where they disposed of their cellphones and bought new ones.

Prosecutors say Amy and Rosmore were “facing severe financial hardship” at the time of the murders, but detectives found $87,000 in cash while searching their home. While Amy told officers that the money belonged to her, the method in which the money was organized matched the system used by victim Terry Scott.

In the days following the murders, investigators say Rosmore tried to pay outstanding bills with cash. The couple also cleaned the crime scene and then moved into the home with their children.

No charges were filed in the case for nearly eight years until Amy and Rosmore were arrested on Dec. 15, 2023.

