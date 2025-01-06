Selena’s killer, Yolanda Saldívar, files for parole

GATESVILLE, Texas (Scripps News Corpus Christi) — The woman convicted of killing singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has filed for parole.

Yolanda Saldívar shot and killed 23-year-old Quintanilla-Pérez at a Days Inn hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Mar. 31, 1995. Saldívar, who was the manager of the singer’s fan club and clothing boutiques, murdered Quintanilla-Pérez after the singer discovered she had embezzled money, reported USA Today.

She was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years, according to NBC News.

According to the Texas Department of Corrections, the parole process review is already underway for the 64-year-old Saldívar. She will be eligible for parole on March 30.

Saldívar is currently being held at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

The process begins with Saldívar’s file being reviewed for all appropriate documents, including letters of support and protest. An Institutional Parole Officer will then review Saldivar’s file and interview her before preparing a case summary for the Board voting panel. The Board will vote on the case just prior to March 30.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Corpus Christi, an E.W. Scripps Company.