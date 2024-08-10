Seven suspects in Preston Lord murder case appear in court

PHOENIX (Scripps News Phoenix) — All seven suspects accused in the Preston Lord murder case were back in court Thursday morning. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween party and later died.

This court date is the first in months where all the suspects appeared together. All seven are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Jacob Meisner, Treston Billey, and Dominic Turner are also charged with aggravated robbery stemming from that same October night.

Currently, three suspects – Billey, Talyn Vigil, and Taylor Sherman – have bonded out of custody. Both Billey and Sherman recently had their bond amounts reduced, but all of the suspects attended in person.

During court Thursday, each attorney provided updates to the judge.

One of Talan Renner’s attorneys expressed concern about the July 2025 trial date, citing the immense amount of evidence in discovery. She told reporters after court, it’s the most she’s seen for any case.

“We have identified over 400 witnesses perhaps not all of them need to be interviewed but a good majority,” said attorney Christine Whalin.

The attorney for Treston Billey brought up the “Gilbert Goons” and information they are working to get a hold of.

“I’ve raised that before there’s no such thing as a hybrid gang in Arizona, so we want to know how DPS determined as of May 2, I believe, it was the ‘Gilbert Goons’ as a criminal street gang,” said Attorney Eric Crocker.

The judge pointed out there are no gang charges in this case.

“You are correct that the charges don’t reflect that, however, in fairness to what the defense council is saying that information is part of the evidence in the case,” said Prosecutor Ryan Green.

Billey’s attorney also told the judge there are some growing concerns about having a fair trial here in Maricopa County.

The attorneys for Renner, Meisner, and Turner all said they have, or intend to file motions to modify their clients’ release conditions. Two suspects have had their bond amounts reduced in the last month.

Scripps News Phoenix did try to ask Renner’s attorney about that motion they plan on filing, but Whalin wouldn’t comment on that after court.

“We are not supportive of it,” said Preston Lord’s mom Melissa Ciconte. “The original judge set the bond at a certain dollar amount, and we just feel that it should not be reduced. The attack on Preston was a deliberate attack. It wasn’t just a couple kids throwing punches.”

Preston’s stepmom spoke with Scripps News Phoenix after court as she walked out with family and East Valley community supporters.

“To be honest the community’s prayers and support for us is what has kept us moving,” said Ciconte.

Hugs were exchanged outside of court, marking the end of just one day in a much longer fight.

“Sometimes the waves are bigger than other days,” said Ciconte. “Getting up out of bed every day and doing what Preston would have wanted us to do to, live like Preston, is our driving force.”

She said the Lord family will continue to show up to fight for justice.

The suspects who are pushing to have their release conditions changed will be back in court September 3.

All seven suspects have pleaded not guilty.

This story was originally written for Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.