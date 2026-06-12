Spellcaster shares messages with Larry Millete before wife’s disappearance

SAN DIEGO (Court TV) — A murder trial took a mystical turn in California as spellcasters were called to the stand to talk about messages sent by the defendant.

Larry Millete, 44, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the presumed death of his wife, Maya Millete, whose body has never been found.

Maya Millete was 39 when she was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021. Her family says that before her death, Maya Millete confided in those around her that she wanted to leave her marriage but was concerned about how her husband might respond. “She did tell us that she wanted a divorce, and she did tell us that if anything happened to her, to look at her husband,” Maya Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told Court TV’s Vinnie Politan in 2025. “She was very fearful about what might happen to her and the kids.”

Larry Millete is standing trial in San Diego; a judge has barred cameras from covering the trial from inside the courtroom, but reporters inside have been documenting some of the biggest moments.

Emotions run high

The victim’s father, Pablito Tablanza, testified that the defendant previously told him that he wanted to kill someone while attending a family party, Courthouse News Service reported. “He said, ‘Papa, I have a gun. I want to kill someone,'” Tablanza testified.

Emotions overcame Tablanza as he continued his testimony. He stood and accused the defendant of killing his daughter before collapsing back into his chair and putting his hands over his eyes. Others in the courtroom gallery were also overcome with emotion, forcing Judge Enrique Camarena to call a recess to give everyone time to compose themselves.

Spellcasting

The jury saw more than 500 pages of text messages the defendant allegedly exchanged with an online spellcaster named Frank Peavey, who goes by the name Mystic Lunar or Tess, KUSI reported. In the weeks leading up to his wife’s disappearance, prosecutors say, Larry Millete sent messages that included requests such as “Would it be possible to have sex at least once a day every day. Preferably two or more times if possible,” “I wish she would get sick and stay sick until she realized how much she loves me and needed me,” and “Please banish everyone from her life with the exception of family.” Peavey described the requests as showing the defendant wanted the victim’s full attention and “instant gratification.”

Peavey described Larry Millete as growing frustrated when the love spells that he was casting weren’t working, according to KNSD. Peavey eventually blocked the defendant from contacting him because the constant communication became too much.

Prosecutors have also accused Larry Millete of hiring spellcasters to try to hex, harm or incapacitate his wife so she would be more dependent on him.

Online activity

Prosecutors presented evidence in court of suspicious searches the defendant was making online, identifying him through a whistleblower email account that had been created in March 2020, KGTV reported. Searches made by the account included “how much space does my wife need,” “how can you tell if wife had sex with another guy,” hypnotize while you sleep,” “losing my wife,” “shot in the heart instant death,” and “wife doesn’t want to be intimate anymore.”

The victim’s co-workers testified to the final messages they exchanged with the victim, and said they became suspicious that her husband had accessed their group message thread on Facebook and was replying under his wife’s name, said KNSD. One message read, “Kristeen, this is Larry. I know you’re a great friend to Maya…I know I haven’t been the best husband, but I’m trying. Please help us keep our family together and not apart.” The messages caused concern and doubt among the group. “We were always wondering if this was something Larry said,” Kristeen Timmers, Maya Millete’s co-worker, said.

On the last day the victim was seen alive, Timmers said, Maya Millete told her that she had an argument with Larry Milette and that he wanted 100% custody of their children, KGTV reported. She also said that the defendant wanted the house, and Maya Millete said he would have to buy her out. Timmers testified under cross-examination that she had never seen the defendant behave violently.