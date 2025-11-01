Maya Millete told sister she feared for her life before disappearance

ATLANTA (Court TV) — Maya Millete’s sister revealed in an interview with Court TV that the missing Chula Vista mother had expressed fear for her life and told her family that if anything happened to her, they should look at her husband.

Maricris Drouaillet spoke with Vinnie Politan on Court TV’s “Closing Arguments” about the conversations she had with Maya before her disappearance on January 7, 2021. Maya’s husband, Larry Millete, has been charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail, with his trial scheduled to begin in March.

Drouaillet told Politan that Maya had confided in her about wanting to end her marriage and her concerns about Larry’s potential reaction.

“She did tell us that she wanted a divorce, and she did tell us that if anything happened to her, to look at her husband,” Drouaillet said.

Drouaillet described how Maya had expressed genuine concerns about her safety. “She was very fearful of what might happen to her and the kids,” Drouaillet said.

Drouaillet also shared details about Maya’s attempts to seek help, revealing that her sister had reached out to a divorce attorney before she vanished.

Maya Millete was 39 years old when she disappeared. Despite extensive search efforts by law enforcement and volunteers, her body has never been found. Larry Millete was arrested in October 2021 on charges of first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

The family has continued searching for Maya in the nearly five years since her disappearance, organizing vigils and search efforts throughout San Diego County.

