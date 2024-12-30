Court TV’s most anticipated trials of 2025

From murder conspiracies to killer spouses, Court TV is bringing viewers inside the courtroom for the most high profile trials across the country. Here’s a look at some cases Court TV is anticipating for 2025.

AZ v. Lori Vallow: Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial

Already serving a life sentence for the murders of her two youngest children and her fifth husband’s first wife, Lori Vallow plans to represent herself when she stands trial for the murder of her fourth husband and the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband. Vallow has pleaded not guilty to Charles Vallow’s murder and the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux. The cases will be tried separately, but it is unclear which case will be the focus when jury selection begins on March 31.

ID v. Bryan Kohberger: Idaho Student Murders

Bryan Kohberger is charged with burglary and four counts of murder for the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their off campus home in Moscow. Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted at trial in Ada County.

FL v. Stephan Sterns: The Murder of Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns is scheduled to stand trial twice in 2025: the first, in February, for dozens of charges of sexual battery of a minor and sexual pornography. Then, in September, he is scheduled to stand trial for the murder of Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old daughter of his girlfriend and the alleged victim in the disturbing videos and photos for which he faced the initial charges. If convicted, Sterns faces a potential death sentence.

FL v. Donna Adelson: Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial

Donna Adelson is the fifth person facing charges for the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel, who was gunned down in his garage on July 18, 2014. Her son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted of the murder along with his ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, and hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 3.

MA v. Karen Read: The Karen Read Retrial

Karen Read is scheduled to be retried in April on charges she killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Read’s first trial divided the community and captured worldwide attention after Read and her defense team alleged that she was the victim of a wide-ranging cover-up. The focus on other players in the case led to the Massachusetts State Police relieving lead investigator Michael Proctor of duty, as well as Detective Kevin Albert, brother to the owner of the home where O’Keefe was found, being placed on administrative leave.

NV v. Duane Davis: The Death of Tupac Shakur

Nearly 30 years after rapper Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas, his alleged killer will stand trial. Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ trial is scheduled to begin on March 17. Prosecutors plan to use Davis’ own words against him at trial, including interviews in which he spoke publicly about Shakur’s murder. Prosecutors say that while Davis didn’t fire the gun himself, he was the “shot-caller” and nothing would have happened unless he gave the OK.

WI v. Maxwell Anderson: Deadly First Date Murder Trial

Maxwell Anderson is scheduled to stand trial in May, more than one year after he allegedly murdered Sade Robinson following their first date. After Robinson was reported missing, investigators reported finding pieces of her dismembered body in several areas. Anderson is also facing arson charges for allegedly burning the victim’s car.

CA v. Larry Millete: The Disappearance of Maya Millete

Larry Millete is charged with murder and illegally possessing an assault weapon in the death of his missing wife, 40-year-old Maya Millete, Prosecutors have claimed Larry killed Maya because she was looking to divorce him. Maya, who shares three children with Larry, disappeared in January 2021.