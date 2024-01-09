Maya Millete’s family planning new searches

By: Perla Shaheen

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Scripps News San Diego) — Maya Millete‘s family and friends gathered in prayer, asking God to find Maya and bring her home to her three children.

“If we come together in prayer then God’s going to pour his spirit and strengthen and encourage the family,” said, Norma Toothman, a close friend of the family,

The prayer session took place at Mount San Miguel Park at sunset. Toothman said the time and place are symbolic.

“Maya’s birthday was May 1,” Toothman said. “So it’s important for us to kick start the prayer at 5:01 p.m.”

The park is also important as it is located next to Millete’s residence and served as the initial search site when she went missing exactly three years ago.

“It’s more meaningful to the family and also the community that we gather at the same place where it all began,” Toothman said.