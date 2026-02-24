Suspect in deadly crash that killed hockey’s Gaudreau brothers wants case tossed

Posted at 4:10 PM, February 24, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SALEM, N.J. (Court TV) — Attorneys representing a man accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, argue new evidence proves their client wasn’t driving drunk in a motion to dismiss the case.

Sean Higgins

Sean Higgins appears virtually at a hearing on Feb. 24, 2026. (Court TV)

Sean Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle in the Aug. 29, 2024, crash that killed the brothers. The Gaudreau brothers were on bicycles when they were hit.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that Higgins had a blood-alcohol level of .087 when he crashed, which is above the limit of .08 in New Jersey. At a virtual hearing on Tuesday, Higgins’ attorneys revealed that new testing calls that number into question.

MORE | Judge rejects idea that Gaudreau brothers contributed to deaths by drinking

Richard F. Klineburger III, one of Higgins’ attorneys, said that the correct reading of his blood-alcohol level was .075, below the legal limit. Klineburger told the judge that the entire indictment should be called into question because the grand jury was told an incorrect BAC.

Prosecutors demurred when Judge Michael Silvanio asked whether the case would be re-presented to the grand jury, saying they wanted a chance to read the full motion before responding.

The judge set the next pretrial hearing for April 14.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

zoom meeting screen
play button

Man Charged With Killing Hockey’s Gaudreau Brothers Wants Case Dismissed

Sean Higgins' attorneys say that testing shows that his blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was below the legal limit. More

Sean Higgins appears in court at a hearing
play button

Higgins’ Defense: Gaudreau Brothers’ Drinking Contributed To Their Deaths

A judge rejected the suggestion by Sean Higgins' defense that Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's own drinking contributed to their deaths. More

Gaudreau brothers
play button

Judge: NHL Player Gaudreau, Brother Didn’t Contribute to Their Own Deaths

Sean Higgins' attorneys argued that NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, contributed to the crash that led to their deaths. More

TOP STORIES

Sean Higgins wipes away tears in court
Latoshia Daniels testifies at her sentencing