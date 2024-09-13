Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and brother cries in court

Posted at 5:34 PM, September 13, 2024 and last updated 11:01 AM, September 13, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.

Sean Higgins and a judge are shown on a zoom screen in court

Sean M. Higgins, top, the alleged drunken driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road, appears before Judge Michael Silvanio, bottom, for his hearing via video from jail, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Woodbury, N.J. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Gaudreau, 31, and brother Matthew, 29, were killed in Carneys Point, New Jersey, on Aug. 29, the evening before they were set to serve as groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins of nearby Woodstown, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. At a virtual court hearing Friday, a judge ordered that he be held for trial despite defense arguments that he was a married father and law-abiding citizen before the crash.

“He’s an empathetic individual and he’s a loving father of two daughters,” said defense lawyer Matthew Portella. “He’s a good person and he made a horrible decision that night.”

Higgins told police he had five or six beers that day and admitted to consuming alcohol while driving, according to the criminal complaint. He also failed a field sobriety test, the complaint said. A prosecutor on Friday said he had been drinking at home after finishing a work call at about 3 p.m., and having an upsetting conversation with a family member.

Higgins also had a history of road rage and reckless driving, according to First Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Flynn of Salem County. He said that Higgins apparently became frustrated when the two drivers ahead of him slowed down to go around the cyclists, and sped up to try to pass them on the right, striking the Gaudreaus.

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau looks at the camera in a hockey uniform and helmet

FILE – Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

“He indicated he didn’t even see them,” said Superior Court Judge Michael J. Silvanio, who said Higgins’ admitted “impatience” caused two deaths.

Higgins faces up to 20 years, a sentence that the judge said made him a flight risk.

Higgins has a master’s degree, works in finance for an addiction treatment company, and served in combat in Iraq, his lawyers said. However, his wife said he had been drinking regularly since working from home, and told them he had a history of “driving like a nut,” prosecutors said.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the league and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames, a tenure that included becoming one of the sport’s top players and a fan favorite across North America.

Widows Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau described their husbands as attached at the hip throughout their lives. Both women are expecting, and both gave moving eulogies at the double funeral on Monday.

More In:

Related Stories

Elijah Vue

Police: Remains Found on Private Property By Hunter ID’d as Elijah Vue

Investigators have confirmed that remains found on a private property in Wisconsin are those of Elijah Vue, a toddler missing since February. More

Photo of Elijah Vue

Remains of Elijah Vue found on private property

A deer hunter called police on Sunday after finding skeletal remains on a private property in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. More

Sean Higgins and a judge are shown on a zoom screen in court

Driver Accused of Killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau in Court

A judge ruled Sean Higgins, who faces two charges of vehicular manslaughter, should remain behind bars pending trial. More

TRENDING

man smiles
woman leaves court
Side by side image of Julie Grant interviewing David Smith

LATEST NEWS

Photo of Elijah Vue
Sean Higgins and a judge are shown on a zoom screen in court
A man is seen running out of a door

SCRIPPS NEWS