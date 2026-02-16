Teen pleads guilty in death of 5-year-old Prince McCree

Posted at 3:01 PM, February 16, 2026 and last updated 3:46 PM, February 16, 2026
Scripps News Group Scripps News Group

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teenager charged in the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree pleaded guilty to five felony charges in court on Monday.

Erik Mendoza, now 18, faced Monday’s trial as an adult. Mendoza was one of two people charged in Prince McCree’s death.

Ahead of his scheduled jury trial Monday, he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Erik Mendoza, 18, appears in court Monday for his jury trial in the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree. (Scripps News Group)

A judge set his sentencing date for June 5 at 2 p.m.

Prince was reported missing in October 2023 and was later found dead in a dumpster. In June 2024, David Pietura pleaded guilty to beating the child to death and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prince’s death prompted Governor Tony Evers to sign “The Prince Act” in April 2024. The law lowers the bar for an Amber Alert.

5-year-old Prince was reported missing but an Amber Alert was never issued because there was not enough information. His body was found the next day.

Scripps News Group’s Ryan Jenkins looked into the law Monday morning and learned it stands for the “Protection and Recovery Involving Non-Located Children Endangered.”

It expands the state’s missing person’s alert system to cover children under 10, and children under 18 with disabilities, who don’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. The law would trigger alerts for missing children across the emergency alert system, sending information out via highway signs, digital billboards, and social media.

This story, originally published by Scripps News Group of Milwaukee, was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Two people are charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of a 5-year-old boy.
play button

‘Thrill Killing’ Case: Two People Charged with Killing 5-Year-Old Boy

Two people, including a 15 year old, are charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree. More

Slightly blurry/grainy photo of a smiling child

Police: Teen said he stabbed three people before murdering 5-year-old

A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult for the brutal beating death of Prince McCree, whose body was found in a dumpster. More

photo of young boy inset over crime scene

Body of missing child found in dumpster

Two 'persons of interest' are in custody after the body of 5-year-old Prince McCree was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee. More

TOP STORIES

colni gray