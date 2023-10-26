Body of missing child found in dumpster

Posted at 2:33 PM, October 26, 2023

MILWAUKEE (Scripps News Milwaukee) — The body of a young child was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee Thursday morning after he was reported missing, according to police.

a young child in a suit

The body of 5-year-old Prince McCree was found in a dumpster on Oct. 26, after he was reported missing the day before. (Milwaukee Police via Scripps News Milwaukee)

5-year-old Prince McCree was reported missing by police on Wednesday. Officers began a search for the child Wednesday evening and found a child’s body in a dumpster just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The child’s family confirmed to Scripps News Milwaukee that McCree’s body was found in the dumpster. Milwaukee police said in an update they are investigating McCree’s death as a homicide.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is suspected. Two persons of interest, a 27-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were arrested.

The situation is “fluid and ongoing,” police say.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

car parked near dumpsters
The scene where a child's body was found in a dumpster on Oct. 26. Note: The blue dumpster is NOT the scene of the alleged crime. (Scripps News Milwaukee)
