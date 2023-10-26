Body of missing child found in dumpster

MILWAUKEE (Scripps News Milwaukee) — The body of a young child was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee Thursday morning after he was reported missing, according to police.

5-year-old Prince McCree was reported missing by police on Wednesday. Officers began a search for the child Wednesday evening and found a child’s body in a dumpster just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The child’s family confirmed to Scripps News Milwaukee that McCree’s body was found in the dumpster. Milwaukee police said in an update they are investigating McCree’s death as a homicide.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is suspected. Two persons of interest, a 27-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were arrested.

The situation is “fluid and ongoing,” police say.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.