Vinnie Politan analyzes the case against Luigi Mangione who is charged with the shooting murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, discussing his new high-profile attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, and the evidence against him.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.