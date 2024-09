Sixty-four-year-old Thurman Martin ruled his family with an iron fist, brutally beating anyone who dared stand up to his emotional and physical abuse. Then one day he vanished, his family telling police he’d left with just a few changes of clothing. But when Martin’s body was discovered buried under a tomato patch in his yard, the biggest challenge investigators would face was narrowing down the number of suspects in a family where everyone wanted him dead.

