TN v. Hernandez Govan: Young Dolph Murder Trial

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (Court TV/AP) — A Tennessee man is standing trial for his alleged role in the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

Hernandez Govan is the fourth defendant charged in the Nov. 17, 2021, slaying of Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. He’s standing trial on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The rapper and record label owner was ambushed and shot to death while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis. Police said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, which is near the rapper’s boyhood home in the Castalia neighborhood.

Last year, co-defendant Justin Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his part in the murder. Co-defendant Cornelius Smith faces trial later this year.

At Johnson’s trial, Smith testified that the brother of rapper Yo Gotti, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph and had also put bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and Johnson set out on the morning of Nov. 17, 2021, “looking for somebody” and “didn’t know who we were going to catch.”

They knew that Young Dolph and some of his artists were participating in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph’s car. They followed him to the shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

Jermarcus Johnson, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the killing by helping Smith and Justin Johnson, his half-brother, also testified. Jermarcus Johnson has acknowledged helping the two communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities.

Govan is accused of organizing the killing and was identified by Smith as a go-between with Big Jook. At the time of his arrest, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Govan “solicited the murder and put it in motion.”

TRIAL COVERAGE

DAY 1 – 8/18/25