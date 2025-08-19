Young Dolph Murder Trial: Defense Grills Investigator About Other Suspect

- Watch Live
On Day 2 of the trial for Hernandez Govan, the 4th defendant charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, the defense cross-examined the case's lead investigator about why police never questioned a suspect by the name of Big Jook. (8/19/25) MORE
