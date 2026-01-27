Toddler falls from moving SUV, mother arrested for child abuse

LA HABRA, Calif. (Court TV) — A California mother was arrested on felony child abuse charges after her 19-month-old child fell from a moving SUV at an intersection, police said.

Jacqueline Hernandez, 35, of La Habra, was taken into custody after investigators identified her as the driver in a viral social media video showing a toddler tumbling from the passenger side of a black SUV.

Police said the incident occurred on Jan. 20 at the intersection of N. Euclid St. and W. Malvern Ave. In the video, the SUV is seen making an eastbound turn onto W. Malvern Ave. from southbound N. Euclid St. As the vehicle completes the turn, the front passenger door opens and the small child falls to the ground and into the roadway.

The SUV immediately stops, nearly causing a traffic collision with the vehicle behind it. An adult female is then seen running from the driver’s side of the SUV, picking up the child, and returning to the vehicle.

The Fullerton Police Department became aware of the video circulating on social media and launched an investigation. On January 24, 2026, a witness came forward and provided identifying information related to the vehicle involved.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation that led them to a residence in La Habra. Officers located the vehicle, the child, and Hernandez.

The toddler sustained injuries consistent with the fall and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Fullerton City Jail on a felony child abuse charge.

The Fullerton Police Department did not receive any calls for service related to this incident and is seeking additional witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fullerton Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit, Detective H. Rios, at (714) 738-6782 or hrios@fullertonpd.org.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.