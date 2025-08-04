Two charged with murder after 8-year-old found dead in bathtub

Posted at 7:14 PM, August 4, 2025
Scripps News Bakersfield Scripps News Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Scripps News Bakersfield) — Police discovered the body of an 8-year-old girl in a hotel bathtub after responding to a possible medical emergency at the La Quinta Inn on Riverside Drive.

Exterior of La Quinta Inn in Bakersfield, Calif.

Exterior of a motel where an 8-year-old was found dead in a bathtub. (Scripps News Bakersfield)

Officers were called to the hotel at 5:37 p.m. on August 2 for reports that a child might be unconscious and not breathing. When they arrived, they received no response and found the bathroom door locked, forcing them to break in.

Inside, they discovered the deceased child, who had been abandoned and showed signs of substantial trauma to her body.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Ray Mata Jr., 31, of Bakersfield and Graciela Bustamonte, 27, of Delano, as suspects in the case.

Both suspects have been booked into Kern County Jail on charges of murder, torture and multiple counts of child abuse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Bakersfield, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

photo of Austin Drummond
play button

Police: Confirmed Sighting of Austin Drummond Amid Growing Manhunt

Investigators confirmed Austin Drummond was seen on surveillance video after announcing the arrest of three others in the case. More

Jordan Palmer appears in court

MT v. Jordan Palmer: Returned Mail Murder Trial

UPDATE: A toxicologist hired by Jordan Palmer's defense testified that victim Stephen Campbell had a BAC of .301. More

Jordan Palmer in court
play button

Toxicologist: Victim Stephen Campbell’s BAC Was .301, Had Drugs In System

Jordan Palmer's defense called a toxicologist to the stand, who testified that Stephen Campbell's blood had a .301 alcohol content. More

TOP STORIES

Exterior of La Quinta Inn in Bakersfield, Calif.
Jordan Palmer appears in court