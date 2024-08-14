‘Unprepared’ Sarah Boone weighs clothing options at hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — At a hearing on Wednesday, Sarah Boone bemoaned the fact that she was “unprepared” to address motions as she looked ahead to what clothing options she will have at trial.

Boone is charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., who was found dead zipped into a suitcase at the couple’s home. After eight attorneys withdrew from her case, Judge Michael Kraynick ruled that Boone had forfeited her right to counsel, leaving her to represent herself pro se.

One of the hurdles Boone faces as an incarcerated pro se defendant is trying to look at the evidence in her case. On Wednesday, Boone failed to convince Kraynick to close a scheduled evidence viewing to the media. Boone complained to the judge that she felt “unprepared,” blaming the lack of internet access for not seeing briefs that had been filed in her case. Jail officials who testified said pro se inmates are not given internet access.

Boone urged Judge Kraynick to close a scheduled evidence viewing in her case to the public, saying that the media is exploiting her case for ratings and publicity and that she has a right to privacy. The judge, however, ruled that Boone failed to meet the burden required to close the hearing.

Prosecutors, however, offered Boone an alternative. Investigators will meet Boone at a law enforcement office to allow her to look at the evidence without the media present. Boone was warned she will not be allowed to handle any of the evidence, which can only be touched by crime scene investigators. Judge Kraynick approved the plan but kept the hearing scheduled for Sept. 3 in case it does not come to fruition.

Though Boone walked into court wearing handcuffs chained to her waist, they were removed before the hearing to allow her to more freely take notes. Her hands will remain free during the trial as well, and instead of leg shackles, she will be placed in a “stun cuff” in the presence of the jury. On Wednesday, Judge Kraynick asked Boone if she had given thought to what clothes she would like to wear during the trial. Boone said she wants to wear a skirt, over warnings from the judge that if she chooses that option, the jury will be able to see the cuff on her leg. If she chooses pants, the cuff will not be visible.

Before leaving, Boone hand-filed a new motion with the court requesting money to pay for a neuropsychologist as part of her defense. While the state took no position on the filing, there will need to be a formal hearing on the issue because of Boone’s pro se and indigent status. Judge Kraynick said the hearing would be scheduled before the end of the week.