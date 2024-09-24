Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Utah woman pleads guilty to killing friend in suicide pact

Posted at 11:13 AM, September 24, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah woman accused of killing her friend pleaded guilty Tuesday in a plea bargain.

Heavenly Faith Garfield, 21, was initially charged with murder and discharge of a firearm in the April 30th death of a 21-year-old female. In court, prosecutors said Garfield and the victim had a signed “suicide pact.”

woman stands in court with attorney

Heavenly Garfield appears in court Tuesday, Sept. 24. 2024. (Court TV)

Garfield pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony. She’s facing up to 15 years in prison at her sentencing, scheduled for Nov. 6.

According to court documents, police responded to the home at approximately 3:26 p.m. after Garfield’s father called 911 to report his daughter had killed her friend. An affidavit states he told dispatchers the victim had been shot at 10:45 a.m. that same day.

Responding officers noted the victim “had an obvious gunshot wound to the head,” and her “body was covered with a blanket and there were flowers laid on the bed.”

During the investigation, authorities were provided text messages between a male friend and the victim, in which the victim stated “she intended to commit suicide with her friend.” Garfield and the victim had been allegedly planning to take their own lives for “multiple weeks.”

 

More In:

Related Stories

bodycam shows police shining a flashlight on a truck

Bodycam: Police Find William ‘Bud’ Ackerman’s Truck After Deadly Crash

Cpl. Michael Mejia described finding the dented truck at Ackerman's home shortly after Kenneth 'Davis' McClendon was hit and killed. More

old elevated bridge on forest trail

Richard Allen wants to tour Delphi crime scene with jurors

Richard Allen's defense is asking to allow jurors and Allen to be transported to the site where the bodies of two teens were found in... More

Megan McGovern wipes her eyes

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Nanny Tearfully Recounts Finding Body

Megan McGovern told the jury that Kenneth 'Davis' McClendon's 'whole face was covered in blood' when she found his body in the road. More

TRENDING

old elevated bridge on forest trail
man's mugshot
man sits in court

LATEST NEWS

old elevated bridge on forest trail
Booking photo of Bree Kristen Kuhn
exterior of courthouse

SCRIPPS NEWS