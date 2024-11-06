Victim’s mother offers forgiveness at sentencing for suicide pact killing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah woman was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison after her friend was killed in what prosecutors called a suicide pact.

In September, Heavenly Faith Garfield pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the April death of Brooklyn Barrett, 21. Garfield was initially charged with murder and discharge of a firearm, but took a plea deal in her case. She was facing up to 15 years in prison.

According to court documents, police responded to a home at approximately 3:26 p.m. after Garfield’s father called 911 to report his daughter had killed her friend. An affidavit states he told dispatchers the victim, identified in court as Brooklyn Barrett, had been shot at 10:45 a.m. that same day.

MORE | Utah woman pleads guilty to killing friend in suicide pact

Responding officers noted Barrett “had an obvious gunshot wound to the head,” and her “body was covered with a blanket and there were flowers laid on the bed.”

During the investigation, authorities were provided text messages between a male friend and Barrett, in which she stated “she intended to commit suicide with her friend.” Garfield and Barrett had been allegedly planning to take their own lives for “multiple weeks.”

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Garfield’s family and a social worker pleaded to the judge to provide mental health treatment for Garfield. Through tears, Northrup Garfield III described the friendship between his daughter and Barrett. When describing the alleged suicide pact, Northrup said, “These girls cared deeply for each each other and sought peace in death.”

Barrett’s mother, Elizabeth Barrett, described her daughter’s life as a “beautiful tragedy” and detailed the family’s heartache since her death. At the end of her statement she addressed Garfield directly, saying,

“Faith, I forgive you. I forgive your actions because if the roles were reversed and my daughter was sitting where you are now, I would want for her to get help…I am extremely saddened by your choices and the consequences you are facing for them, but I am very glad that you changed your mind and that you stayed on this earth. Please heal yourself Faith so that you can get all the help that you can and come out of this a changed person.”

Barrett’s mother also stated that she had asked to give Garfield a hug, but her request was denied. The judge later explained that was due to safety concerns.

Prosecutors acknowledged Garfield’s honesty in the presentencing investigation and her recognition that she needs treatment, but told the judge they were still asking for a prison sentence. The prosecutor highlighted the treatment available in prison and that “prison will play a role in remorse.”

Garfield addressed the court, saying in part, “I absolutely hate what happened and if I could do anything to change my actions, I would. Because I told her I would take care of her and I did just the opposite.”

Before issuing his sentence, the judge said this case is “monumentally sad” and there are “no winners.” He highlighted the forgiveness and grace shown to Garfield. The judge ultimately sentenced Garfield to prison, saying it will deter her from harming herself and others, concluding that her rehabilitation will come after the “imposition of a just punishment.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.