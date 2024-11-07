Defendant in Friends’ Suicide Pact Case Faces Sentencing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Judge Derek Pullan tells Heavenly Garfield before her sentencing, 'Faith, you do not deserve the forgiveness that has been offered to you.' Garfield was sentenced for the death of Brooklyn Barrett in what prosecutors called a suicide pact. (11/6/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?