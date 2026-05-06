Victim’s family declares teen killer ‘demon seed’ at emotional sentencing

MIAMI (Court TV) — A teenager who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death was sentenced to prison following an emotional hearing that saw a parade of witnesses testify on both the victim’s and defendant’s behalf.

Jahara Malik, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon after her boyfriend, 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar, was killed at his home on Dec. 20, 2024.

Surveillance video shown during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing showed Malik with Lollar running around the stairwell in the parking lot of the apartment complex where the victim lived. After the two disappear from the view of one camera, they don’t reappear until Loller is lying on the ground, bleeding from his chest. The victim’s family, which filled the courtroom gallery, became visibly upset when the video played in court, with two women leaving in tears.

Malik’s defense maintained the two teens were horseplaying and the stabbing was accidental, but prosecutors said evidence told a different story. “That knife went into him with such force, it penetrated not only his hoodie, his shirt, his muscle, his fat; it clipped his rib and went directly into his heart,” prosecutor Kristen Rodriguez said. “An accident is something without foresight, without the reasonable ability to prevent it. And this case screams foreseeability.”

The knife, which was shown in court during the hearing, had a pink handle and a four-inch blade. Investigators said the depth of the victim’s wound matched the knife — meaning the entire weapon was pressed into his body.

Ten people delivered victim impact statements on the victim’s behalf, including his aunt, who spoke directly to the defendant. “It will always be a fact that you are a murderer,” Zeldrina Beecham said. “You are a demon seed that your parents brought into this world to bring suffering on everybody else. Shame on them.”

The proceedings had to be paused multiple times as emotions ran high in the courtroom. “I don’t want to remove anyone, but I cannot have these proceedings go on and have commentary from the gallery,” Judge Christine Hernandez warned.

Prosecutors asked Hernandez to sentence Malik to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation, but the victim’s father, Darveed Lollar Sr., said even that sentence would fall short. “We feel as though she’s been undercharged,” he said. “We feel like the whole investigation was influenced from the jump.” The victim’s mother, Nathalie Jean, told the Court, “She gave my son a death sentence,” and said that her son had tried to end the couple’s relationship just eight days before his death.

Malik’s defense filed a motion before Tuesday’s hearing requesting a downward departure from the recommended prison sentence; they asked that Hernandez send Malik to a bootcamp program aimed at rehabilitating youthful offenders.

“I have seen her face the gravity of her actions,” said Angela Powell-Williams, one of nine people who served as character witnesses for Malik. “She does not avoid the truth of what happened.” Powell-Williams, a pastor, said she has been counseling Malik since the tragedy.

Malik addressed the Court and begged for leniency. “I was reckless. That knife should never have been out, and because of that, a life was lost. I was wrong for what I did and every day I sit and think about the damage I caused. The family wants me in prison, but I’m in my own prison for the rest of my life,” she said. “I wish I could go back and change what happened, but I can’t, and that’s the worst part. Y’all didn’t deserve this pain and I wish I hadn’t been the one to give it to y’all. I pray one day the family could forgive me.”

“This is probably the first case as a prosecutor and as a judge where the two sides cannot be more far apart in what their recommendations are,” Hernandez said as she began to hand down Malik’s sentence. Hernandez acknowledged Malik’s youth and said she believed the defendant was remorseful, but ultimately, the seriousness of the case would not allow for a downward departure.

Hernandez sentenced Malik to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of probation. While she is on probation, Malik will be required to write a letter each Dec. 20 acknowledging what happened and talking about its impact on her life.