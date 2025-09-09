Video shows fatal stabbing of woman on NC commuter train

The gruesome killing of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee that happened last month in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently gained national attention, prompting comments from President Donald Trump as he doubles down on his crime control efforts.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Iryna Zarutska was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Aug. 22 shortly after she boarded a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) light rail train.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the city’s South End. Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Later, police said 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Zarutska’s obituary stated she was born in Kyiv, but she emigrated from Ukraine in 2022 with her mother, sister and brother to escape the war.

She quickly embraced her new life in the United States,” her obituary said, also adding that Zarutska was “a gifted and passionate artist” and “had a deep love for animals.”

On Friday, CATS released surveillance video on the horrific crime, showing the two had no interaction before the stabbing occurred.

In the video, Zarutska appeared to board the train and sit in front of Brown with her back to him while she was looking down at her phone. Brown appears to pull out a pocket knife and toy with it in his hand before abruptly standing up and attacking her.

“I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic,” said President Trump in a post on his Truth Social app. “What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets?”

According to the local NBC-affiliated station, WCNC, CATS confirmed that Brown did not have a ticket to ride the train, and there was also no security present in the car where the attack happened.

WCNC also reported on Brown’s past criminal history, stating he was arrested in January of this year for misusing 911. A motion was filed in July to have his competence evaluated, WCNC reported.

WCNC reported that Brown has 14 previous court cases in Mecklenburg County, and was sentenced to six years in state prison after convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and larceny in 2015.

The tragic incident sparked outrage and debates over safety on public transit systems, crime and mental health.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein posted a statement on X on Monday that said, “I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe.”

This story was originally written by Taylor O’Bier for Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.