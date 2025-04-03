What Will Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Look Like? | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, April 3, 2025
As jury selection begins in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial in Arizona, Julie Grant explores what to expect from the defendant, who is representing herself. Additionally, new details emerge regarding the alleged attack on Arielle Konig. Meanwhile, Donna Adelson is seeking to suppress the book written by Wendi Adelson ahead of her own murder trial in Florida.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

