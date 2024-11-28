Why Did Susan Smith Kill Her Children? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Susan Smith, a South Carolina mother, killed her two young sons, Michael and Alex, in 1994 by strapping them into their car seats and allowing the car to roll into a lake. Initially, she claimed a Black man had carjacked her vehicle with the children inside, sparking a nationwide search. Nine days later, she confessed to the crime. Smith’s motives were tied to her relationship with a man who did not want children, as well as her mental health struggles, including depression and a troubled upbringing. Smith was convicted of two counts of murder and is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Guest host, Judge Ashley Willcott discusses Susan Smith’s upcoming parole hearing and reflects on the 30 years since she murdered her sons, Michael and Alex in this episode of the Court TV Podcast.

