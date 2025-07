William McNeil’s attorney, Ben Crump, joins Court TV to talk about the disturbing viral cell phone video of police smashing McNeil’s car window and punching him. The police body cam video was released in response, and we break it all down.

This episode of Closing Arguments Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.