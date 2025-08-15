Who Killed Melissa Wolfenbarger: Husband or Serial Killer Dad?

Melissa Wolfenbarger's remains went unidentified until the Flint River Killer's arrest. The serial killer turned out to be Melissa's dad. Decades later, her husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger, was charged with her murder. Now he's on trial. (8/14/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Melissa Patton's sister, Tina Patton, reveals troubling details about the marriage of Chris Wolfenbarger and Melissa.

Sister Details Melissa and Chris Wolfenbarger's Troubled Marriage

Witness testifies in court

Witness Claims Evidence Missing From Killer's Daughter Murder Trial

Nicholas Kassotis' attorney Doug Weinstein

Defense Attorney: Nicholas Kassotis 'Genuinely Was In Fear'

Defense attorney addresses Jury

Christopher Wolfenbarger's Defense Points To Other Suspects

kai andrew interview

Jury Foreperson: Jim McIntyre Didn't Help Nicholas Kassotis' Defense

powerpoint slide with text and photo of Melissa Wolfenbarger

Killer's Daughter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Nicholas Kassotis is sentenced

Judge Tells Nicholas Kassotis 'You Desecrated Mindi's Body in a Vile Way'

Nicholas Kassotis VIS

Nicholas Kassotis' Mother Says 'Jury Got This Wrong'

Nicholas Kassotis verdict

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Is the 'Flint River Killer' Relevant to Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial?

Christopher Wolfenbarger trial Opening Statements

Opening Statements Set To Begin in Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

prosecutor delivers closings in the case against Nicholas Kassoti

State's Closing: 'Every Single One of Us Is Here Because of Mindi'

MORE VIDEOS