Wisconsin couple accused of trying to poison man’s ex-girlfriends

DANE COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin man and his girlfriend are accused of trying to kill two of his ex-girlfriends with poison.

Paul Van Duyne and Andrea Whitaker are facing charges in multiple counties, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records.

A criminal complaint obtained by Court TV accuses the couple of breaking into the victims’ vehicles and poisoning their water bottles with cyanide and thallium. Investigators say they also tried to poison one victim, identified in court documents as “Rock Victim,” on two other occasions by placing a tote containing hydrogen sulfide in her vehicle and placing homemade abrin in her vehicle’s ventilation.

The CDC describes abrin as a “natural poison that comes from the seeds of the rosary pea or jequirity pea plant,” similar to ricin. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, hydrogen sulfide is a highly toxic and extremely flammable “colorless gas known for its pungent ‘rotten egg’ odor at low concentrations. ”

Van Duyne was identified as a possible suspect after “Rock Victim” searched through her phone while hospitalized and remembered text messages she received from him after months of no contact that accused her of being evil. “Rock Victim” told detectives that she had casually dated Van Duyne about two years ago, but the relationship ended when he met Whitaker. Van Duyne had told “Rock Victim” that Whitaker, a pharmacology student, was “the one.” In the text messages, Van Duyne allegedly told “Rock Victim” that Whitaker had killed herself after learning about his prior relationship with her and that she should “rot in hell.”

Van Duyne was arrested on June 15 when he was caught surveilling the home of “Rock Victim.” The next day, Whitaker was arrested when she was caught removing evidence from Van Duyne’s home.

Investigators said rosary pea seeds, a generator for hydrogen sulfide and seeds used to make ricin were found at properties belonging to Van Duyne. Searches related to poison and the victims were allegedly found on Whitaker’s cellphone, according to the complaint.

Whitaker is scheduled to be in court July 2 for a preliminary hearing.