Woman arrested for using dead Super Bowl reporter’s credit card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Court TV) —A woman has been arrested in connection with the unauthorized use of a credit card belonging to Adan Manzano, a sports reporter found dead in his New Orleans hotel room this week.

Manzano worked for Telemundo KC and was in New Orleans to cover the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on Wednesday night. Initial reports indicated no foul play was suspected in his death. However, police discovered that Manzano’s cell phone and credit card were missing from his hotel room.

The investigation led them to Danette Colbert of Slidell, Louisiana, who has been arrested in connection with the case after being caught using Manzano’s credit card at several New Orleans stores. Security footage shows Colbert with Manzano on the morning of Feb. 5, and later leaving his hotel room alone.

“At this time, Colbert is only charged with property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses,” police said in a press release. Police noted that the investigation is ongoing and that pending autopsy results could lead to upgraded charges.

According to police, Colbert has a criminal history involving allegations of drugging men, theft, and fraudulent use of credit and debit cards. She is also linked to two drugging incidents, one in Nevada in 2022 and another in Louisiana in 2023.