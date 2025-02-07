Woman arrested for using dead Super Bowl reporter’s credit card

Posted at 6:02 PM, February 7, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Court TV) —A woman has been arrested in connection with the unauthorized use of a credit card belonging to Adan Manzano, a sports reporter found dead in his New Orleans hotel room this week.

Photo of Danette Colbert of Slidell, Louisiana. (Kenner Police Dept.)

Manzano worked for Telemundo KC and was in New Orleans to cover the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on Wednesday night. Initial reports indicated no foul play was suspected in his death. However, police discovered that Manzano’s cell phone and credit card were missing from his hotel room.

The investigation led them to Danette Colbert of Slidell, Louisiana, who has been arrested in connection with the case after being caught using Manzano’s credit card at several New Orleans stores. Security footage shows Colbert with Manzano on the morning of Feb. 5, and later leaving his hotel room alone.

“At this time, Colbert is only charged with property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses,” police said in a press release. Police noted that the investigation is ongoing and that pending autopsy results could lead to upgraded charges.

According to police, Colbert has a criminal history involving allegations of drugging men, theft, and fraudulent use of credit and debit cards. She is also linked to two drugging incidents, one in Nevada in 2022 and another in Louisiana in 2023.

Authorities are urging anyone who may recognize Danette Colbert or has any information regarding her involvement in these crimes to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 712- 2222 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

News anchor looks concerned as a splitscreen photo of a teen girl and a baby is diaplayed.
play button

Vinnie Politan Wonders: What Kind of Mother Was Megan Boswell?

Vinnie Politan wonders what kind of mother Meghan Boswell was in the short 15 months that her daughter, Baby Evelyn Boswell, was alive. More

Older blonde woman with beautiful hair and high cheekbones takes the stand.
play button

Fabio Sementilli’s Sister: No One In Our Family Had Ever Been Cremated

Fabio Sementilli's sister, Mirella Sementilli, was upset that her brother was being cremated because no one in their family was ever cremated. More

gfx of a black and white photo of a pretty, smiling young woman
play button

Mom Strangles Kids Case: Lindsay Clancy’s Husband Breaks His Silence

Lindsay Clancy's next motions hearing will focus on an interview Kevin Clancy gave the New Yorker. The mom is accused of killing her 3 kids. More

TOP STORIES

oren and alon alexander appear in court
Adan Manzano