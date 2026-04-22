Woman charged with realtor’s 2011 cold case murder released on bond

ADEL, Iowa (Court TV) — A woman accused of killing a realtor in 2011 has been released after a judge lowered her bond over prosecutors’ objections.

Kristin Ramsey, 53, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Okland, a realtor who was gunned down on April 8, 2011, while she was working at an open house. Nearly 15 years to the day after her death, Ramsey was indicted in the case.

Ramsey was initially held on a $2 million cash-only bond; at a hearing on April 10, her attorneys fought to have it reduced, citing her clean legal record and dozens of letters of support from friends and community members.

District Judge Coleman McAllister cited those letters as influencing his decision to lower the defendant’s bond. “I have come to know her as a kind, responsible, and trustworthy individual,” read one. “Krissy has consistently demonstrated a strong moral character, compassion for others, and a genuine commitment to doing what is right. Krissy is not a risk to the community. In my experience, she has always been respectful of others and mindful of her actions. She is dependable and has shown that she takes her responsibilities seriously.”

The letters were part of a sealed exhibit submitted to the court, and only excerpts were included in the judge’s order, without any identifying information. “Krissy has no criminal record or history of violent behavior. To my knowledge, she has lived a law-abiding life and has not posed a threat to the safety of others,” read another letter. “The person I know is not someone who brings harm to her community, but rather someone who has maintained positive relationships and conducted herself with care and respect.”

McAllister noted that while charges weren’t filed until last month, Ramsey was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation and had her house searched pursuant to a warrant in 2011. “It appears the Defendant has been interviewed by law enforcement several times in the intervening 15 years since the death of Ashley Okland. It is noteworthy that even though she clearly remained a person of interest to law enforcement as the investigation proceeded, Defendant did not flee or leave the area.

While cross-examining defense witnesses at the bond hearing, prosecutors implied that illegal drugs and weapons had been found at her home during a search. But because the state “presented no evidence on the type or location of where any alleged drugs were found in the Defendant’s home, which she shared with her husband and son,” McAllister said he would not consider the issue.

In his order lowering Ramsey’s bond to $500,000 — with a requirement that she must post $50,000 cash — McAllister acknowledged that both the defense and prosecution wanted him to consider the strength or weakness of the state’s case against the defendant. “The Court declines to do so,” he wrote. “That is because it is clear to the Court that the parties fundamentally disagree on what the evidence will and will not show regarding whether Defendant committed the crime she is charged with. The Court has not heard any witnesses testify and the evidence outlined by the State has not yet been tested by the trial process, including cross-examination.”

Ramsey posted the $50,000 with a bondsman and was released from custody on April 16. She will be under a GPS-monitored house arrest until her trial. She is not allowed to have any controlled substances not prescribed by her doctor and will be subject to random drug screening.

Ramsey is due back in court on June 19.