Woman to stand trial for murder of McDonald’s manager after dispute

FLINT, Mich. (Court TV) — A Genesee County judge found probable cause to bind over a former McDonald’s employee for trial in the shooting death of her manager during what prosecutors called a workplace dispute.

Afeni Muhammad, 25, is charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 15 death of 39-year-old Jennifer Harris at the McDonald’s on Dort Highway in Flint.

Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Stroud told the court that Muhammad came to the McDonald’s where Harris was working as a manager and stabbed Harris during a confrontation. A preliminary hearing revealed that Muhammad had been terminated from her position at the McDonald’s location prior to the stabbing.

Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth of the Flint Police Department testified that surveillance footage captured the incident. The video evidence allegedly showed Muhammad entering the restaurant and the subsequent fatal encounter with Harris.

Muhammad’s defense attorney did not present evidence during the brief hearing, with the defendant choosing to waive her right to contest the probable cause determination.

The open murder charge allows prosecutors flexibility in pursuing either first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or voluntary manslaughter at trial. The felony firearm charge carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence if convicted.

Judge Mark Latchana scheduled Muhammad’s arraignment in circuit court, where she will enter a plea to the charges.

Muhammad remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail. Bond information was not discussed during the preliminary hearing.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.