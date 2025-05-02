Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart arrested

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 2, 2025
Scripps News Salt Lake City Scripps News Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Wanda Barzee, the woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart over two decades ago, has been arrested for violating the terms of her probation as a registered sex offender.

Wanda Barzee Booking photo

Wanda Barzee was convicted of kidnapping 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart and holding her captive for nine months. (Scripps News Salt Lake City)

According to court documents, Barzee, 79, was found to have visited Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Conditions of Barzee’s parole from the Smart case prohibit her from going to any community parks.

When apprehended at her home on Thursday, Barzee claimed that she went to the park because “she was commanded to by the lord,” and that she likes to “sit on benches and feed ducks.”

MORE | Elizabeth Smart shares insights into abduction 20 years after rescue

Barzee also admitted to having been “commanded” to visit Sugar House Park.

In 2002, Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, kidnapped the 14-year-old Smart from her home, holding her captive for nine months. After she pleaded guilty in 2009, Barzee spent nearly nine years in prison until she was released on parole in September 2018.

Mitchell is serving a life sentence in federal prison.

This story was originally written by Jeff Tavss for Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

play button

Elizabeth Smart Rescue: 20 Years Later

'I have a wonderful life and there’s every reason to believe that like there is nothing quite as resilient I think in this whole world... More

Elizabeth Smart speaks to KSTU on anniversary of rescue

Elizabeth Smart shares insights into abduction 20 years after rescue

On March 12, 2003, Elizabeth Smart was spotted by Good Samaritans, along with her captors recognized from police sketches. More

Elizabeth Smart speaks 20 years after her kidnapping

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her family's home in Salt Lake City on June 5, 2002. She was sexually abused for nine months until her... More

TOP STORIES

Wanda Barzee booking photo
Donna Adelson in court