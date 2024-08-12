Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Young Thug trial resumes with new judge presiding

Posted at 4:31 PM, August 12, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors in the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against rapper Young Thug and others returned to an Atlanta courtroom Monday after an eight-week pause to find a new judge on the bench.

A man whispers to a second man in court

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, speaks with his attorney Brian Steel, right, during a motion hearing as the new Judge Paige Reese Whitaker presides after taking over the trial Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Fulton County courtroom in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The jury was already on a break in early July when the trial was put on hold to allow a judge to determine whether the judge overseeing the case should be removed. Two weeks later, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville was removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker was appointed to take over the case. After she denied motions for a mistrial, the trial resumed Monday with Kenneth Copeland returning to the witness stand, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Young Thug, a Grammy winner whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen others of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. He also is charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

MORE | Accusations of Misconduct Force Delay in Young Thug Trial

He is standing trial with five other people indicted with him.

A judge holds her hand up

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker answers the question as she hears arguments for several motions the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Fulton County courtroom in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Brian Steel, a lawyer for Young Thug, has said his client is innocent and seeks to clear his name through a fair trial.

Lawyers for Young Thug and co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick had filed motions seeking Glanville’s recusal. They said the judge held a meeting with prosecutors and prosecution witness Copeland at which defendants and defense attorneys were not present. The defense attorneys argued the meeting was “improper” and that the judge and prosecutors had tried to pressure the witness to testify.

Glanville’s colleague, Judge Rachel Krause, did not fault Glanville for holding the meeting but said he should be removed to preserve the public’s confidence in the judicial system.

Copeland, who was granted immunity by prosecutors, agreed to return to the stand Monday after Whitaker told him he could testify or sit in jail until the trial ends, the Journal-Constitution reported. Copeland repeatedly said he didn’t remember events from years ago, admitted lying to police and said he mentioned Young Thug’s name to police to get himself out of trouble.

More In:

Related Stories

Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017

Young Thug RICO Trial: GA v. Williams, et. al

Rapper Young Thug and five others are standing trial for charges including racketeering, conspiracy and murder. More

FILE - Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is seen at a hearing, Dec. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. On Monday, July 15, 2024, the judge who has been overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug and others in Atlanta was removed from the case after two defendants filed motions seeking his recusal citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.

Judge removed from case against rapper Young Thug and others

The judge overseeing the prosecution against Young Thug and others has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal. More

The judge overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug and others in Atlanta has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.

Judge in Young Thug Racketeering Trial Removed from Case

The judge overseeing the prosecution against Young Thug has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal. More

TRENDING

Karen Read in court.
Man in orange vest and sun hat
Karen Read in court.
Man in red jumpsuit

LATEST NEWS

Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017
A man whispers to a second man in court
man appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS