Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

Adam Montgomery's lawyers are appealing his murder conviction in the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, arguing Adam should've gotten a separate trial on charges he assaulted Harmony 5 months before her death. (3/4/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

'I'm A Good Person': Jermaine Bass Refers to Deadly Shooting as 'Accident'

'Mommy Loves You Both': Shirley Bass Speaks at Sentencing

Gessica Sementilli Describes Finding Robert Baker in Her Mother's Bed

Verdict Reached in Bedtime Murder Trial

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Bedtime Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Bedtime Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

State: Look Where the Bullet Holes Are Located on Jaylah Bass' Head

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Bloody Sheets, Bullet Holes Seen in Photos From Inside Bass' Home

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

