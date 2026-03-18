Alleged Killer Girlfriend Said 'If He Ever Cheats, I'll Poison Him': Commonwealth

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Andrew Camelio presents the Commonwealth's opening in Judy Church's trial, noting that she would tell friends "If he ever cheats, I'll poison him," referring to her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, whom she's accused of poisoning with antifreeze. (3/18/26) MORE
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