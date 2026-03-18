Alleged Killer Girlfriend Said 'If He Ever Cheats, I'll Poison Him': Commonwealth

Andrew Camelio presents the Commonwealth's opening in Judy Church's trial, noting that she would tell friends "If he ever cheats, I'll poison him," referring to her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, whom she's accused of poisoning with antifreeze. (3/18/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Judy Church trial

Accused Killer Girlfriend's 911 Call: 'My Boyfriend Must Have Ingested Something'

Defendant Judy Church Is 'A Bit of a Fool, She's Not a Murderer': Defense

Judy Church

Alleged Killer Girlfriend Said 'If He Ever Cheats, I'll Poison Him': Commonwealth

Kouri Richins verdict

Grief Author Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Dale Warner verdict

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Watch the Verdict!

Kouri Richins Day 9

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 8

Dale Warner's defense's closing

Dale Warner's Defense: No Physical Evidence Linking Him To Wife's Murder

Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins Basically Said 'It Would Be Better if Eric Were Dead': Friend

text message

Jury Sees Texts Between Kouri Richins and Her Lover

Kouri Richins Day 7

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 7

Dale Warner trial

Dee Warner's Brother: Dale Warner Wasn't Doing Anything To Find Missing Wife

Kouri Richins' spending habits

Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

MORE VIDEOS