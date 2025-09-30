Amish Mom Ruth Miller's Bond Hearing: Judge Makes Decision

- Watch Live
Judge Michael J. Ernest makes a decision on Amish mom, Ruth Miller's bond hearing. Miller has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges she murdered her 4-year-old son, who drowned in an Ohio lake. (9/29/25) MORE
